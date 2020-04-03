Ekta Kapoor donates her one year's salary for freelancers and daily wage workers affected by COVID 19 lockdown

Ekta Kapoor has contributed her one year's salary for all the daily wage workers and freelancers of the industry so that they are not affected by the COVID-19 crisis. She has announced the same through social media.

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit the entire country and no doubt, every citizen has been affected by the same. And it’s not that only health issues have been bothering us but there are more problems attached to it including financial instability and mental health. Just like others, the entertainment industry has also been affected by the COVID-19 crisis followed by the indefinite lockdown imposed across the country. This has adversely affected daily wage workers and freelancers working for the industry.

Ekta Kapoor who is known as the Czarina of the Indian television industry has come to the forefront for helping such people and has generously offered her one year’s salary, Rs 2.5 crore so that they are not hit by the crisis. She has announced this through the medium of an Instagram post in which she has also talked about the unprecedented and huge impact of the Coronavirus crisis. Ekta has mentioned that such workers and freelancers are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s post below:

Just like Ekta, many other celebs from the film fraternity and TV industry have come forward and donated generously either to the accounts of daily wage workers or the PM Relief Fund for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. As of now, India has witnessed 2000+ COVID-19 positive cases which are quite alarming in the current scenario. The 21-day lockdown period has brought the entertainment industry to a complete halt thereby affecting many people.

