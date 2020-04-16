Ekta Kapoor drops a hint of casting Hina Khan in a show and we can't wait to know what's on her mind; WATCH

Ekta Kapoor can't stop gushing over Hina Khan's beauty and is already planning to cast her again after Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read on to know more.

is a diva, and we're not exaggerating. The actress is a perfect example of beauty with brains. She started her journey on Television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. Fans loved her as the sweet yet strong Akshara Singhania. After playing the character for around 8 years, Hina decided to explore. She's been there in the showbiz world for over 10 years now, and she has surely made a special place for herself in the industry.

After YRKKH, Hina went on to show her real self in reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Though the pretty face could not win the title of any show, she made a huge fan base. Today, she is one of the most loved and celebrated TV stars. She became the first actor from the Telly world, to make India proud at an international level as she walked the ramp at Cannes Film Festival last year. It was the biggest moment for not only Hina but for everyone else. Since then, she has become an inspiration for many.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a glimpse of 'Ghar ki safai ke side effects' amid lockdown; WATCH

The beautiful actress was last seen on the small screen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. People adored as the stylish vamp of TV, but she soon had to quit the show for her reasons. While we are missing her on TV, it looks like Ekta Kapoor has already made up her mind to cast Hina in another project. However, it seems that it is not going to be a serial, but rather a web show. No, we're not kidding! The TV Czarina just dropped hints on Hina's latest social media post.

Recently, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where she is binge-watching a show, but there's a twist. The actress is applying makeup as she is glued to her TV screen. Yes, Hina just showed us the perfect way to wear lipstick while watching a show, and it has left everyone startled. And if you're wondering which show Hina was hooked at? Well, it is none other than Broken But Beautiful starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares Ekta Kapoor's version of Money Heist & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans will relate to it; WATCH

Not only this, but Hina also went on to express her desire of wanting to be a part of an 'Alt Balaji' web show. In the caption, she wrote, 'I’ve got my eyes on you, Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji.' And within moments Ekta also expressed her wish saying, 'When will we be lucky to see you on an Alt screen?' And this is where a sweet social media banter started between Hina and Ekta.

Hina was prompt to reply to Ekta's Khwaish, and said, 'At your service always. You know how much I love you. Soon Ekta dropped in a hint of her plans with Hina. She wrote, Something worth your while in the plan. You know I love u too. Hope u like what we are planning.' The actress then tried to keep her mum and not reveal the secrets. Hina wrote, 'Sssh, you are the boss!'

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni & Mahhi Vij have the sweetest wish for birthday girl Anita Hassanandani

Hina and Ekta's impromptu discussion of their upcoming project has raised many eyebrows. Fans are yearning to know what, when and how are the two collaborating once again. They bombarded their chat with numerous comments, but the two beauties did not reveal anything further. Now, after this unforeseen conversation, even we are wondering what is on Hina and Ekta's mind? What is going to be their new project together after KZK? Well, only time will tell.

Apart from Ekta, Naagin 4 actress and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also in awe of Hina's beauty. She showered her love on Hina and commented, 'Grace.'

Take a look at Hina's post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Hina will be seen in an Alt Balaji web show soon? Are you excited to know about Hina and Ekta's new collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai does yoga while watching a show; Ekta Kapoor finds a new Naagin 4 pose

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×