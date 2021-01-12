Ekta Kapoor drops ‘landmark pic' with Sakshi Tanwar on her birthday: Love, admire you for your personal ethics

As Sakshi Tanwar turns a year older today, her dear pal and producer Ekta Kapoor has wished her in the sweetest way possible. Check out her post below.

Sakshi Tanwar is one of the most celebrated actresses in the television industry. In her career spanning more than 20 years, she has been a part of many hit shows that are still loved by the masses. Among them, the most notable are Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Mission Over Mars to name a few. And as today, Sakshi has turned a year older, she is inundated with heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny.

Notably, the sweetest and heartwarming came from her dear friend and producer Ekta Kapoor, Taking to her Instagram handle, the TV mogul shared a throwback picture with the birthday girl that was taken at an event in 2019. While sharing it, Ekta showered heaps of praises on her and said she love and admire her for personal and professional ethics. She wrote, “Happie bday soxieeee! This pic taken on 16 aug 2019 is landmark pic of our friendship! U r n will always b ( like @smritiiraniofficial ) someone I love n admire for ur personal ethics as much as ur professional one.”

In the photo, we can see Sakshi and Ekta can be seen striking a perfect pose. The stunning click has received love from many celebrities.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s picture below.

While Asha Negi wrote, “Fav,” followed by a heart emoji on the picture, Paridhi Sharma commented, “Definitely!! She is a phenomenal actress best wishes on your birthday.”

On the work front, Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in the TV series 24: Season 2 with Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram

