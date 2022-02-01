Ekta Kapoor drops a special video montage on her mother’s birthday; WATCH

Ekta Kapoor has recently announced the sixth season of one of the most popular TV shows Naagin. The supernatural series has been very famous among the fans and now it is returning. She has been sharing a lot of updates about the show. Amid this today her mother Shobha Kapoor has turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring from all corners. But it was the television producer's wish which took all the attention. She has shared a video that features beautiful memories.

The video shows different celebrations, father Jeetendra Kapoor, grandchildren, and many more. Ekta has called her mother ‘Mere boss ka bday hai’. Apart from this Ekta is also in news for her upcoming talk show. ALTBalaji announced on Instagram a new reality show via a poster. It read, "Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show." The caption read, "It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer."

As reported, it will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She even confirmed the same on her Instagram stories but later deleted it. Kangana had written, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor." Well, still an official confirmation is awaited.