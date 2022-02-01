Ekta Kapoor drops a special video montage on her mother’s birthday; WATCH
The video shows different celebrations, father Jeetendra Kapoor, grandchildren, and many more. Ekta has called her mother ‘Mere boss ka bday hai’. Apart from this Ekta is also in news for her upcoming talk show. ALTBalaji announced on Instagram a new reality show via a poster. It read, "Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show." The caption read, "It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer."
As reported, it will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She even confirmed the same on her Instagram stories but later deleted it. Kangana had written, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor." Well, still an official confirmation is awaited.
Take a look here:
Her next production house film is Goodbye which will star Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The shooting is completed.
