Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude as Kumkum Bhagya completes a milestone of 2000 episodes; Watch Video

Kumkum Bhagya is among the longest running and one of the most successful shows on the television screens. The show received a lot of love and appreciation over the years. The leads of the show Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia play Pragya and Abhi. The on-screen couple has a massive fan following on social media. The show recently completed 2000 episodes, which is a major milestone for a show. Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the journey of the show over the years on this special occasion.

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, there is an overview of the love story of Abhi, a rockstar and the adorable Pragya. It also encompassed the married life of Prachi and Ranveer. Through the video, Balaji telefilms thanked the audience for showering love to them for more than 25 years and also revealed that it is the one of their first shows which has crossed 2000 episodes. Hence, they are glad to celebrate the milestone with people. They also thanked the audiences for their continued love and belief. They expressed gratitude for supporting them for the way they are, over the years.

Ekta Kapoor captioned, “With a heart full of gratitude we bring to you this message from balaji telefilms for completing 2000 episode of KumKum Bhagya @beinganilnagpal @shobha9168 @balajitelefilmslimited @zeetv @tanusridgupta”.

Sriti Jha shared her happiness in a conversation with Amar Ujala, “The show is like a magic for me. Ekta Kapoor has made the show with all the features and the show has taught has taught me the real meaning of ‘bhagya’. The show has brought together some of the best people of the industry which is a kind of luck only. It’s not every day that a show completes 2000 episodes and it is only due to the love and support of our audience.”



