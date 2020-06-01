Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing to resume shoots amid lockdown

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has expressed her sincerest gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allowing to resume shoots amidst lockdown 5.0. Read on to know more.

The shootings of films, TV shows, and web series have been stalled for more than two months owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The shutdown has affected the entertainment industry badly. While some shows have been pulled off, daily wage workers did not have money for survival. However, now a big relief has been announced by the Maharashtra Government, as shootings have been permitted to resume, of course, under certain conditions. Yes, yesterday (May 31, 2020), allowed shootings to resume in non-containment zones offering a huge relief and relaxation to everyone.

However, this comes with some important restrictions as the producers must have to adhere to the guidelines as per the order. The decision comes in a week after many eminent names from the entertainment industry had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to permit them to resume shoots. After the decision was announced, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to thank the authorities for listening to their appeals and permitting them to get back into action.

She wrote, 'I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honorable CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Ji, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased-out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. ' She also expressed a special thank you note to Adesh Bandekar and Nitin Vaidya for their relentless efforts to help the industry return to work with new guidelines that still keep an individual's health above all else.'

Take a look at Ekta's tweets here:

Special thanks to Adesh Bandekar

& Nitin Vaidya for their relentless efforts to help the industry return to work,with new guidelines that still keep an individuals health above all else. (2/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

The shoots can be resumed only after a proper health check-up of the entire cast and crew members. Strict rules need to be obliged to such as disinfection and sanitization of items, the opening of doors and windows for ventilation, using eco-friendly utensils, usage of Aarogya Setu application, crowd control, and more.

