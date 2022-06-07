Ekta Kapoor feels ‘Grateful n overwhelmed’ as she shares a video of her surprise birthday party

Ekta Kapoor rang on her birthday on June 7 and she turned 47 this year. On her special day, several of her industry friends and colleagues have wished her on social media. The TV and web series producer and director, Ekta, had a special celebration last night. She recently shared a video of her birthday party from the previous night as she is seen enjoying herself with her friends at Ridhi Dogra's home. She shared a glimpse of the decorations and the people present there.

In the post shared by Ekta Kapoor, she is seen amazed by the surprise birthday party celebrations. In the post, Sanaya Irani others are seen at Ridhi Dogra’s home. There were beautiful decorations with pink and yellow balloons, beautiful candles and a chocolate cake was kept on the table for her. Some music was also playing in the background. Ekta was extremely happy with the little surprise for her. She captioned, “I got surprised !!!! Couldn’t got to TIRUPATI But will def go to SIDDHIVINAYAK n thank d lord for frns n family n I’ll reply to all ur msgs !! Grateful n overwhelmed JAI MATA DI.”

See the post here-

Numerous friends of the dive wished her on the post, Dimple Jhangiani wrote, “Happy Birthday love you”, Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, “Happy Birthday @ektarkapoor stay blessed”, Rohit Bose Roy wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dear Ekta”. Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Happpppppyyyyy birthday!!!!! Lots and lots of love @ektarkapoor keep shining and forever be amazing!!!!”. Gurdip Punj, Riddhima Pandit and many others wished her on birthday.

Wishes from the entertainment industry have been pouring in for this trailblazer. Her best and one of the oldest friends from the industry, Anita Hassanandani shared a picture with the birthday girl and captioned it, "Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever. Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you (sic)".

Mouni Roy, who made her debut in showbiz with Ekta's show, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' penned a heartfelt note for her. It read: "Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love. Love you @ektarkapoor".

