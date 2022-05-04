Ekta Kapoor gets clicked with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Shabir Ahluwalia & more at Arpita Khan’s Eid party

The biggest festival of the Muslims, Eid was celebrated on 3rd May this year. People everyone celebrated the day with zeal and happiness. Numerous celebs organized parties for the Eid and were seen enjoying themselves with their friends. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma had hosted an Eid party, which was attended by numerous celebs. Television producer and director Ekta Kapoor shared a video on social media as she offered a glimpse of the grand party.

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, she looks gorgeous in a light green palazzo suit. She paired the look with a statement necklace and earrings. She had shared a video in which she is seen with Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul posing for a picture. In another picture, she is seen posing with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who looked fabulous as they were twinning in white. She also shared some of her singles as she stood by a pillar. She captioned, “I’m bad at making reels but Wat d heck ! Thanku @arpitakhansharma for a fantastic EID PARTY.”

See the post here- CLICK

Ekta Kapoor recently shared about the need for innovation and reinvention in the television to stay relevant. She shared with IANS, “"I feel I have to innovate and when I do that I feel there's a new era and a whole new type of audience I open up to. I think, for example when I did 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' with big sets and clothes, then I did 'Balika Vadhu' - a new era has arrived and then i did 'Pavitra Rishta' to update myself, to basically reinvent the audience and their choices. I wanted a relatable look with an aspiration, then it was opposite, then I did 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' . It was a different kind of escapism. I realised that every few years 'I had to reinvent'."

Also read- Ekta Kapoor opens up on how the television content has changed over time