Ekta Kapoor gets rid of her rings, bracelets for the first time and Hina Khan, Karan Patel are in SHOCK; Watch

Ekta Kapoor surprises everyone has she removes her rings and bracelets in a recent video.

Being superstitious have always been among the prevailing trends of the industry and several celebrities are often seen believing many old wives’ tale and even wear stones, bracelets or change the spellings of their names. Interestingly, among all the celebrities in the showbiz world, Ekta Kapoor has always been considered as one of the most superstitious persons. It was evident with her love for the letter ‘K’ along with numerous rings and bracelets in her hands. In fact, it was somehow a part of her looks.

But today, the television czarina surprised everyone after she got rid of her rings and bracelets, at least of one hand. Yes! You read that right. Ekta isn’t wearing her rings and bracelets anymore. She shared the big news on Instagram as she posted a video of herself flaunting her free hands. She wrote, “Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime.” Indeed, Ekta’s massive transformation left everyone in shock. In fact, her friends , and others were finding it hard to believe this change in Ekta. “really ?? This one I never thought ill see in this lifetime at least,” Karan wrote in the caption followed by several surprising emoticons.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s video flaunting her hands without rings:

So, does this mean, Ekta isn’t superstitious anymore? Well, she has an answer to this and wrote, that she removed that rings because of an allergy due to overuse of soap n sanitizer. “Will b back after a break like all things we know,” she added.

As of now, Ekta is practising home quarantine just like all of us amid the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, she has also forsaken her one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore for the freelancers and daily wage workers of Balaji Telefilms.

