Ekta Kapoor gives the year 2020 a Kasautii Zindagii Kay twist and it is hilarious; See Post

The year 2020 has been quite harsh for everyone. Not just the COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll on our normal life, the nation has also been hit by frequent earthquakes and cyclones in several parts. Clearly, it is isn’t the year which any of us was looking forward too. And while each one of us is praying for this oh so dreadful year to come to an end soon, Ekta Kapoor came up with a hilarious twist for the year 2020 and it is leaving everyone in splits.

The television czarina shared an interesting post on Instagram wherein she compared the year 2020 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead antagonist Komolika who is also known as one of the most wicked vamps of Indian television. The post read as, “If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika.” Ekta captioned the image as “true” along with laughing face emoticons. Her post left everyone laughing. In fact, , who was played Komolika’s role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, also commented on the post with laughing face emoticons.

Take a look Ekta Kapoor’s post on 2020:

Meanwhile, Ekta is currently enjoying her lockdown with her family and her son Ravie these days. In fact, the lady, who recently turned a year older, also celebrated her special day with her loved ones. She was also inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from all over the world. Meanwhile, Ekta has also been bagging the headlines ever since she has announced the next season of her supernatural drama Naagin and everyone has been wondering who will be the next lead in the show.

