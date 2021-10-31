From Ekta Kapoor to Karan Patel: Celebs who host Diwali bash for their friends

The festival of lights Diwali is right around the corner. The festival is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm. People have already started shopping for their houses and themselves. This is one occasion when one also decorates their house. However, right from Bollywood celebrities to television, actors throw huge and big lavish Diwali parties for their friends. Their parties have always been the talk of the town. However, last year owing to the pandemic the festivity spirit was low but this year we hope things to remain normal and safe.

Every year, TV celebs host Diwali parties at their houses which are attended by the who's who of the industry. Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel and others parties are attended by Anita Hassanadani, Divyanka Triapthi, Aly Goni and others. In Bollywood, from Khans to Kapoors, everyone hosts lavish Diwali parties at their houses which are graced by the who's who of Bollywood. While the pre-Diwali festivities have begun, we bring to you a list of celebs who host Diwali parties every year.

Last year TV czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her residence. Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani were among those who attended the annual party at her home. Every year she hosts a grand Diwali party.

Karan Patel also organises grand party at his place which is again attended by his friends of the industry. His party is always very happening and the actor also graces the media. Sandip Sikand also throw a lavish Diwali party which is attended by Divyanka Tripathi, Neelam Kothari, Kishwer Merchant, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Karan Patel & others join Ekta Kapoor for Diwali 2020 celebrations