Ekta Kapoor looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback picture with her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, who has been sharing interesting posts on social media during the lockdown, has shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with her family

The coronavirus lockdown might have got us holed up in our houses away from our respective social lives, it has also given us an ample amount of time to do things we always wanted to do. Many of us have been seen picking up a new hobby, introspecting ourselves and even binge watching our favourite shows these days. Amid these, some of us are even taking a trip down the memory lane and reliving the golden memories. Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor, who is enjoying the quarantine break with her parents and son, also went down the memory lane and shared a rare throwback picture from her childhood days.

In the candid picture, the television czarina was spotted with her parents father Jeetendra and mother Shobha Kapoor and brother Tusshar Kapoor. Dressed in a royal blue and white striped t-shirt and shoulder-length hair, Ekta looked unrecognizable and cute as she flaunted her flawless smile. Interestingly, Jeetendra and Shobha were seen twinning in brownish golden attires. On the other hand, Tusshar seemed to be unaware of getting clicked. It looked like the Kapoor’s were getting ready for a family click and this turned out to be BTS. Ekta captioned the picture as, “Well well! We have come a long way! Guess what my dad is thinking.”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s throwback picture with her family:

Soon, the picture was deluged with love filled comments from celebrities. Ridhima Pandit, who was in awe of Ekta’s cuteness wrote, “Hehehehhe awwieeee tooo cuteeeeeee.” Television actor Akshay Dogra also commented, “Well all that matters is happiness on point here too!”

