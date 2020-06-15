Ekta Kapoor pays a heartfelt tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'We will celebrate you every day'

Ekta Kapoor paid a heartwarming tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput as she shared some unseen pictures of their moments together and recalled how he won people's heart to become a Bollywood star. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire entertainment industry in deep shock and pain. The actor, who was merely 34 years old, left to his heavenly abode yesterday, leaving a huge void behind that can never be filled. The actor passed away yesterday (June 14, 2020), making it a tragic day for not only the showbiz world but also for the entire country. The actor was apparently, found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, and has allegedly committed suicide. However, the police officials have found no suicide note at his residence, and the investigations are still on.

Ever since the news of Sushant's disheartening and untimely demise broke, his fans, friends from the industry, and his close ones have been expressing their grief and pain on social media. Everyone is mourning the death of their young star and is giving him an emotional tribute by sharing their past memories with him. Among them is Ekta Kapoor, who was the producer of Sushant's TV show Pavitra Rishta. Yes, Sushant became a household name with the daily soap and many remember him as the sweet and humble Manav Deshmukh from the daily soap. Ekta shared a warm bond with Sushant and was at a loss of words when she heard about Sushant's sudden passing away. Her first reaction was, 'Not fair Sush baby, not fair.'

Now, the TV Czarina has paid the late actor a heartwarming tribute as she shared a video of all the pictures and memories had made with Sushant. The video consists of pictures of their happy moments together. Along with it, she also penned down an emotional note talking about Sushant's journey from TV to Bollywood and how he will always stay with us forever. Ekta asked everyone to 'Dare to be Different', even after a long and restless night. She wrote, 'All I can share is a Balaji Telefilms tribute to you with few of our pictures. This made me think if we, really are there for those we love or care for. Do we know people or do just judge the ones who don’t follow the norms. You never spoke about your next hit always about us exploring astrology, astronomy, metaphysics, the meaning of Shiva, and discoveries of stars at NASA. Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! From you being spotted at a Prithvi cafe by the team for TV to you becoming India’s brightest star you did it all! We will celebrate you every day! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!'

Here are some glimpses from Ekta's emotional post for Sushant:

