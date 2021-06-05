Ekta Kapoor on Pearl V Puri's arrest: My opinion comes after the girl’s mother said to me Pearl is innocent

The Naagin 3 actor was arrested on Friday by the Waliv Police.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

On Saturday, ETimes reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The Naagin 3 actor was arrested on Friday by the Waliv Police. Naagin 3 producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to express her opinion on the matter. She wrote, “Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?”

Ekta further wrote, “After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong."

The post further read, “My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set. I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail @pearlvpuri.”

After Ekta Kapoor shared a post in support of Pearl, several other colleagues from the TV industry came out in his support. Earlier, shared a post for Pearl and claimed that the truth shall be out soon. , Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti also backed the Naagin 3 actor in separate social media posts. Karishma Tanna put up a post and claimed that the actor had got bail in the matter. While an official confirmation on the actor's bail is awaited, many social media users are also showing support to the actor.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

