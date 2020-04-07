Ekta Kapoor pens adorable birthday message for father Jeetendra; Shares his unseen photos

As Jeetendra turned a year older today, daughter Ekta Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for him along with a special post.

Think about some of the most talented actors of Bollywood and Jeetendra will certainly be among the top stars on the list. The veteran actor, who was fondly called as the jumping jack by his fans, had ruled millions of hearts with his impeccable acting prowess, versatility and energetic dancing skills. And while Jeetendra isn’t active anymore on the big screen, he still enjoys a massive fan following. So, when he turned 78 today, he was expectedly inundated with best wishes from his fans and friends from across the world.

Among all the wishes he received, the best one came from his daughter Ekta Kapoor. The television czarina posted a beautiful video of Jeetendra which had a compilation of unseen pictures of the Himmatwala star. In the video, the yesteryear star was seen enjoying some happy moments with his wife Shobha Kapoor, daughter Ekta, son Tusshar Kapoor and also his grandchildren Laksshya and Ravie. In fact, it also included some beautiful throwback pics of Jeetendra and Shobha’s wedding and Ekta’s childhood. The video was followed by a heart-warming message from Ekta in the caption as she lauded her father for his positive approach towards life. Calling Jeetendra as her role model, she wrote, “Happie bday papa! May u stay happy n have a long joyous life.”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s birthday message for daddy Jeetendra:

Interestingly, Tusshar also followed Ekta’s footsteps and shared another beautiful video of his father on his special day. He even expressed his gratitude towards his fans for sending their wishes for Jeetendra.

