Ekta Kapoor pens a birthday note for Jeetendra with an adorable video: You are the wind beneath my wings

On the occasion of Jeetendra’s birthday, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal how his father has been her biggest supporter in life.

Jeetendra has been one of the iconic stars Bollywood has ever witnessed and has ruled millions of hearts in his career of around five decades. The dancing star was known for his flamboyant personality and impeccable acting skills and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as he turned a year older today, the veteran actor was inundated with best wishes on social media. Amid this, Jeetendra’s darling daughter Ekta Kapoor also took to social media to shower birthday love on him.

The television czarina shared a beautiful video on Instagram which featured Jeetendra’s heartwarming moments with his wife Shobha Kapoor, grandchildren Lakshya and Ravie and even with his friends including Rakesh Roshan. The video was proof that the veteran actor loves living life to the fullest and enjoy every moment of it. In the caption, Ekta wrote how her father has been her pillar of strength and taught her to fly. “Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer! Love is acceptance u taught me that! Love u,” she added.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s wish for Jeetendra:

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is looking forward to her upcoming production Ek Villain 2 which she will be co-producing with Bhushan Kumar. The movie, which happens to be the much awaited sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain, will feature , John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria and is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

