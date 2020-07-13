Ekta Kapoor pens a 'get well soon' note for Parth Samthaan; Says 'Kasautii is waiting for its hero'

Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has tested positive for COVID-19. Ekta Kapoor has now wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

In a shocking state of events, Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor has confirmed this piece of news through the medium of his Instagram handle. Parth had been shooting right from 27th June and had also given a glimpse of his first day of shoot on social media. The popular TV actor’s fans and well-wishers have now wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The latest to do the same is television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor who has also helmed Parth’s who Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has now penned a note for the actor on Instagram thereby wishing him a speedy recovery. Ekta writes, “Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan. Kasauti... is waiting for its ‘Hero’!” As for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the shooting schedule for the show has been put to a halt and the rest of the cast and crew have also been asked to undergo tests.

Check out Ekta’s message for Parth below:

While many actors have returned to work for shooting fresh episodes in the past few days, a few others have opted not to do the same owing to safety issues. Among them is Parth’s co-actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, who has not been shooting for the past few days. It has also been revealed by his publicist that the actor and his immediate family members will undergo tests for COVID-19 too.

