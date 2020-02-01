Ekta Kapoor pens an overwhelming note on her ‘Goddess’ Shobha Kapoor’s birthday and it is all about love

As Ekta Kapoor’s mother Shobha Kapoor turned a year older today, she penned a special message for her on social media. Take a look:

It’s celebrations time for Ekta Kapoor and she has all the rights for it. After all, the television czarina has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award lately. Besides, her son Ravie also turned a year older on January 26, 2020. Adding on to the celebration, Ekta’s mother Shobha Kapoor turned a year older. It is no hidden fact that the television queen is quite close to her mommy. So, on Shobha’s birthday, Ekta decided to make it special for her mommy as she penned a heartfelt note for her birthday lady.

The renowned producer shared an adorable video on social media which featured some happy moments with her mother Shobha. In the caption, Ekta was all praises for her mother and called Shobha her strength and her Goddess. “To the one person who makes my world goes round ! My biggest support my biggest worry my strength my GODDESSS! Happie bday #ShobhaKapoor ! Ur fierce loyal smart n soft!!!! Again d Aquarians rule my life,” she captioned the video. To note, just like her mother, Ekta’s son is also an Aquarian.

To the one person who makes my world goes round ! My biggest support my biggest worry my strength my GODDESSS! Happie bday #ShobhaKapoor ! Ur fierce loyal smart n soft!!!! Again d Aquarians rule my life pic.twitter.com/94vxHs8hLN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta is over the moon after being conferred with the Padma Shri Award. Besides, she also announced her collaboration with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar for her next production Ek Villain 2. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie will feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Making the big announcement, Ekta revealed that Ek Villain 2 will hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.



