Ekta Kapoor pens a special birthday note for bestie Smriti Irani on behalf of her son Ravie; Latter REACTS

Smriti Irani rings on her birthday today. The politician shares a strong bond with producer Ekta Kapoor. The duo has been friends for decades which goes way back to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Smriti Irani holds a special affection for Ekta Kapoor’s toddler, Ravie. On her special day, Ekta wrote a note on his behalf for her.

In the adorable and love-filled post shared by Ekta Kapoor, she shared, “Dear Smriti Maasi… I am 3 years old and probably I have met you very few times… But every good thing my mom has done to me, she says – she has learnt from you. Like sometimes reading to me. Most importantly… I hear people talking around me that you’re very, very powerful. But to me – you’re a loving maasi that I know will take care of me from far and will be there whenever I need you. It is your birthday today and I wish you get everything that you want in life… because you’re probably the first few people who saw me and blessed me. And I want to give some of those blessings back to you. I love you sooo much because while I know that eventually when I grow up, I will respect women, because I have women like you around me as my Maasi… and if I don’t, I know you will be there to reprimand me and guide me. Lots of love, waiting to see you soon. Your nephew – Ravie.”

She had also shared a video of some of the best memories with Smriti Irani, who posted it on her social media handle as she wrote, “You are one of my greatest joys Ravie.. can’t wait for you to grow up… to love you hold you and see you smile with the joys that surround you is mine and your MA’s utmost endeavour. God bless you”.

