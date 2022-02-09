Ekta Kapoor on picking epidemic as Naagin 6’s storyline: Wanted to show what people went through

Ever since producer Ekta Kapoor announced the storyline of the upcoming season of her supernatural fantasy thriller series Naagin, it created a buzz around the town. For the unversed, season 6’s storyline is epidemic. According to reports in ETimes, Ekta Kapoor revealed why she chose epidemic as the theme for Naagin 6 during an interaction with media. She told that she knew she would be trolled for it. However, she wanted to show what people went through in the last 2 years. She had also opened up on casting Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as the lead of the show.

Ekta said, “When my friend narrated me this concept and she told me you should do this and corona is not just about the disease, it is a mind changing thing, she told me I am no longer dealing with relatable topics in the country. I actually knew at that point ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different. Naagin is out an out mass, commercial pulp show and there will be criticism and I am fine with it because I am not calling it corona. I want to show what people went through in the last 2 years.” She further added that she is not worried about TRP numbers because last two seasons were not super hit so there is no extra pressure at all.

Speaking on casting Tejasswi Prakash as the lead of the show, Ekta said that they wanted someone vivacious yet innocent for the show and she was a choice even before Bigg Boss happened.

