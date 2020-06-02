Ekta Kapoor RECALLS convincing channel to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande made their debut with Pavitra Rishta and the two became a household name.

Zee Tv’s popular show Pavitra Rishta has been among the most loved family dramas on Indian television. The show marked the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande and their sizzling chemistry and the emotional storyline of the show struck the right chord with a million of hearts. Besides, Sushant’s innocent smile directly made its way in our hearts and he became the national crush in no time. But did you the channel owners were quite sceptical about roping in Sushant for the lead role of Manav in the show? Yes! It’s true and the revelation was made by Ekta Kapoor.

The television czarina shared a video from Pavitra Rishta featuring Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. In the caption, Ekta mentioned that the makers were planning to rope in a boy who was the second lead in their other show. However, she managed to convince them that SSR’s smile would win hearts and she was indeed right. Ekta wrote, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance. @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput.”

And while Pavitra Rishta turned out to be a game changer for Sushant, he is grateful that Ekta believed him. He even commented on Ekta’s post and wrote, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am,” followed by heart emoticons.

Ankita, who also made her debut with Pavitra Rishta and became a household name, also expressed her gratitude towards the renowned producer. She wrote, “Thanku ekta Ma’am Archana,Archu,aur ankita ke liye .logo ki zindagiyaa badal gayi is show se pavitra rishta tere mere mann ka what a title song.. will always be grateful for this opportunity ma’am.”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post:

