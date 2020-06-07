Ekta Kapoor reveals her wish to showcase a 'mature love story’ to the audience

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has given many hit "saas-bahu" TV shows, says she always wanted to tell a mature love story and she is glad to have done that through her web series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain".

"I am delighted to have launched the third season of one of my favourite shows, 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', just a day before my birthday. I've always wanted to tell a mature love story and I'm glad to have done that through 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', a show that intricately weaves the complexities of modern-day relationships," said Ekta, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms. "On the back of two highly successful seasons, season 3 will continue to examine many shades of relationships along with delving into infidelity. It's a season that will show us what happens when love turns shades of dark and make the audience question the societal norm. The show is my birthday treat to all the viewers of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Seeing them shower their love and affection for the show would be the perfect gift," she added. The series features , Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, and Aditi Vasudeva.

Credits :IANS

