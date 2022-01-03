Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin’s sixth season teaser released; Watch
Colors TV took to its Instagram handle to drop the teaser and captioned the post as, "Iss Badalti Duniya Ka Rang Dekh, Laut Rahi hai Woh Jiska Sabko Hai Intezaar.” The teaser opens with a background voice talking about the progressions that the world has gone through in 2019. It also mentions about COVID-19 pandemic and how it changed lives. Similarly, Naagin has also undergone several changes and this season is going to be different from all other Naagin seasons.
Last season went off air in February 2021. The show featured Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. Their chemistry was loved by fans.
Watch the teaser here:
When announcing, Ekta had hinted at the name of the actor also in the series, saying the lead actor's name will start with the letter 'M'. Till now, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others have been part of the show.
