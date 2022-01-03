Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin’s sixth season teaser released; Watch

One of the popular shows Naagin is back with another season. The teaser of the show has been released. Fans are excited for it to begin. Well, the makers have not revealed details with the teaser video. To note, last year on Bigg Boss, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced the comeback of Naagin 6 with more exciting twists and turns.

Colors TV took to its Instagram handle to drop the teaser and captioned the post as, "Iss Badalti Duniya Ka Rang Dekh, Laut Rahi hai Woh Jiska Sabko Hai Intezaar.” The teaser opens with a background voice talking about the progressions that the world has gone through in 2019. It also mentions about COVID-19 pandemic and how it changed lives. Similarly, Naagin has also undergone several changes and this season is going to be different from all other Naagin seasons.

Last season went off air in February 2021. The show featured Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. Their chemistry was loved by fans.