Ekta Kapoor says she's nervous ahead of Nakkul Mehta, Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's launch

Finally, the promo of the most awaited show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is out and fans can’t keep calm. The show features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The promo is trending on social media. Fans love the onscreen chemistry of the couple in the video. However, producer Ekta Kapoor is a little nervous ahead of the launch.

This was shared by the ace producer herself during a live session with the lead actors. As NDTV India reported, Ekta said, “I am also nervous to start this show afresh and bring in the young age actors in season 2 when they were big age actors in the first season. Many people are told me that in the last season there was a love story of a mature couple. However in this season young couple love story will be shown, but I want to say we have to give our best. Whatever people say, but there is no need to panic.”

During the live session, Disha said that she is very excited to be part of the show. The shooting will start soon.

Click here to view the promo

The promo shows Nakuul asking Disha why she is single at the age of 32. But the actress was quick enough and she asked him why he was single at 38. The actor then said there are three stages of life. “First, where you have numerous options left but opt to wait for a better one. Second, when you want someone but they leave you heartbroken. And finally third, when you are ready to settle with anyone but there are no eligible candidates left. Impressed with his response, Disha further asks him at which stage he's standing in his life. To which he replies that he's between the second and third. The actress then says, "At least, we have something in common.”

