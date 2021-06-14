Ekta Kapoor says 'you're still my 11:11 wish' as she marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary

Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share a series of photos with Sushant Singh Rajput and also penned heartfelt note for the beloved actor.

As fans flood social media with heartwarming tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, the late actor's colleagues and co-stars also shared fond memories on social media. One of them was Ekta Kapoor who took to social media to share a series of photos with Sushant Singh Rajput. Alongside the photos, the television producer also penned heartfelt note for the beloved actor.

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor helped launch Sushant's career on the small screen with the super hit show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant starred in the television serial alongside his then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The duo became a household name and the show successfully ran from 2009 to 2014 until Sushant quit to pursue a career in Bollywood.

Sharing photos with Sushant, Ekta called him her "11:11 wish". She wrote, "Wished on d stars with u… now I wish on a star knowing it’s u! #rememberingsushantsinghrajput."

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post below:

Apart from Ekta, Sushant-s co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also paid tribute to the actor. Sharing a video from Diwali 2011, Ankita wrote, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011."

In another post, Ankita shared a video of Sushant performing puja and wrote, "This is who he was!!! Thankyou Sushant for your part in my journey See you again till we meet again Phir milenge chalte chalte Good bye."

Credits :Pinkvilla

