Ekta Kapoor sends birthday wishes to bestie Smriti Irani; Says she is jealous of her losing a lot of weight

Prominent TV producer Ekta Kapoor calls her friend Smriti Irani an extraordinary leader on her birthday and becomes jealous of her diet.

It is Smriti Irani’s birthday and her closest friend Ekta Kapoor can’t keep calm. Ekta has known Smriti for a long time. Smriti had got her big break from her popular TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress was immensely loved by the Indian audience for the role of Tulsi Virani in the show and she became popularly referred to as Tulsi by the audience. Their friendship started with the show and has been close since then. They love to share pictures of one another on their social media handles. TV producer Ekta posted a picture of Smriti as she wished her a happy birthday.

Showering her immense love for Smriti Irani she wrote described her as a superwoman who is a brilliant mother, wife, sister, friend, and a wonderful leader. She also called her an extraordinary leader for her political career. She also said that she had lost a lot of weight with her diet and should stop her diet for the day. She said she feels jealous of her weight loss.

See post here-

Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like you! A super mom...wife...friend...human and a leader extraordinaire! Today get off your diet pls! You have lost a lot of weight and I’m jealous! Happie bdayyy pic.twitter.com/4eNUmaumRM — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 23, 2021

Smriti Irani became popular with her role of Tulsi in the TV show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also worked in other TV shows like Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, and Virrudh, among numerous other TV shows. She joined politics in the year 2003 and at present, she is Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles.

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Twitter

