Ekta Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Surbhi Jyoti in most special way; Asks ‘Is today nagpanachami?’

As Surbhi Jyoti turns a year older today, Ekta Kapoor wishes the Naagin 3 actress with a special post on social media.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the actresses in the telly world who doesn’t need any introduction. The diva, who made her debut with Qubool Hai in the role of Zoya Faroogui, became an instant crush of the nation and was later seen in shows like Ishaqbaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Dev, Naagin 3 etc. She enjoys a massive fan following across the world courtesy her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting prowess. So as Surbhi turned a year older today, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actress was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media.

Amid these, Ekta Kapoor also shared a special birthday wish for Surbhi but in the most unusual way. The television czarina posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story wherein Surbhi was seen wearing a white dress with golden embroidery and also wore a heavy maang tika and earring to complete her look. However, Ekta’s caption caught our attention as she quizzed if it was nagpanachami today. Confused? Well, this caption was in reference to Surbhi’s role in the popular supernatural fantasy drama Naagin 3 wherein the diva was seen playing the role of an icchaadhari naagin. Ekta wrote, “Is today nagpanachami??? Happie bday @surbhijyoti.”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s birthday wish for Surbhi Jyoti:

Interestingly, not just Ekta, but celebs like Nia Sharma, Anita Haasanandani, Pearl V Puri have also wished the Naagin 3 actress on her special day. Anita even penned a heartwarming note for Surbhi and wrote, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together. I’m glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk every day, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti ... Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world."

