Ekta Kapoor shares the FIRST scene Sushant Singh Rajput shot for his debut TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the first ever scene shot by late Sushant Singh Rajput for his debut show on Television Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her social media handle to share the first scene Sushant Singh Rajput had shot on Television. The TV Czarina revealed that many had asked her about the late actor's first scene when he stepped into the Indian Television industry. So she has finally unveiled the first sequence that they (makers) had shot with Sushant. The scene is from Sushant's TV debut show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which starred Harshad Chopda (Prem), Additi Gupta (Heer) and Meher Vij (Meher).

The show went on air in 2008, wherein Sushant played the role of Preet Juneja, i.e. Harshad Chopda's brother. Ekta revealed that Sushant was in the second lead of the show, but they knew that the talented actor was meant to do greater things. She added that he went on to do better in life. Ekta concluded her heartfelt note for the late actor, saying 'Lots of love, peace, and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and a shining soul.'

Here is glimpses of Sushant's first scene from his TV debut show shared by Ekta:

The video shows, Sushant and Harshad playing a football match together with full zeal and enthusiasm. left a heart-touching comment on Ekta's post and wrote, 'My preet bhahiya.' After this show, Sushant went onto play the lead role, Manav Deshmukh, in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta, opposite Ankita Lokhande (Archana). With his phenomenal performance in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant became a household name.

Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14 (2020), at a young age of 34. After the actor's untimely demise, Harshad expressed his shock and disbelief in a chat with Pinkvilla. He also admitted that he regrets not keeping in contact with Sushant after their show.

Take a look at Ekta's full post here - Video

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office to record statement; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×