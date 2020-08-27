  1. Home
Ekta Kapoor shares a 'happy groupfie' with Karishma, Krystle, Anita & others as they bid Bappa a warm goodbye

Shabir Ahluwalia, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and many other celebrities from the Television industry joined Ekta Kapoor at her house for a heartwarming family Ganpati Visarjan. Take a look at an adorable groupfie shared by the TV Czarina here.
Just like every year, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ganpati Bappa home this year also. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are low-key this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ekta was joined by her family and friends from the Television industry yesterday (August 26, 2020) as she bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on the fifth day of the pious festival. Yes, the TV Czarina invited her 'gang' to her house for a warm sendoff to Gannu Bappa with a small Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. 

Everyone who arrived at the function followed all the precautionary measures of safety as their faces were covered in masks. Ekta's BFFs from the Telly world including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul, Riddhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, Anupria Goenka, and several other well-known faces joined Ekta for the puja. Everybody looked beautiful as they were dressed in their traditional attires and filled with festive spirits. 

Ekta's parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, son Ravie, brother Tusshar and his son Laksshya were also present at this quaint little Ganpati Visarjan function, as they bid Lord Ganesha a heartwarming goodbye. Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share a 'happy groupfie' with her 'gang' and the picture caught the attention of many social media users. Everyone was all smiles as they posed for a picture together after a long time. In the photo, the celebs were seen sans their masks, and captioned it as, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya! We only took out the masks for the picture, they were back on immediately after that!'

Take a look at Ekta's happy photo with her gang during Ganesh visarjan 2020: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! We only took out the masks for the picture, they were back on immediately after that !!!

