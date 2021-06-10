Ekta Kapoor shares old video with BFF Anita Hassanandani; Says ‘To good days of trekking’

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani are very good friends and it is well-known in the industry. They never miss a chance of giving out friendship goals.

The lockdown is making us miss our travel. Celebrities are also no different to us as they are also missing it. TV producer Ekta Kapoor has shared an old video of her trekking which proves that how much she is missing her outdoor break. The video has immediately gone viral and received a lot of comments from her fans. In the video, we can also notice her friend . Both are very close to each other and this video is proof.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote, ‘To good days of trekking.’ In the video, she can be seen giving her fans a sneak peek of her trip. She showed everyone who joined her on the trek. In the video, we can also get a glimpse of the stunning view from the top of a mountain. Actress Suchita Trivedi was seen with her husband and also Anita Hassanandani. She later appeared in front of the camera and smiled. She was wearing a pink coloured hoodie.

Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section and some also wished her belated happy birthday. To note, Ekta had celebrated her birthday recently.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On her birthday, she had visited Tirupati Balaji temple and even shared added pictures. She also thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes. “Thanku for all@d wishes ! Went to my fav place #tirupatibalaji ! Will reply soonest to all MAY WE ALL COME OUT OF THIS PANDEMIC SAFE N SOUND! JAI GOVINDA,” she wrote.

