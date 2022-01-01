Ekta Kapoor shares a PIC of Ravie wearing ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ cap & 'walking into 2022' with Jeetendra

It’s the beginning of New Year and people are celebrating the day everywhere. Many celebrities went on holidays, while others enjoyed the New Year's Eve in the comfort of their homes. Ekta Kapoor shared a sweet post on the first day of the year as she shared a glimpse of her son walking ahead and wearing a special cap.

Ekta Kapoor posted a picture of son Ravie walking while holding grandfather Jeetendra's hand. In the picture she shared that he is wearing a cap of her show Kumkum Bhagya. She captioned, “Ravie n Ravi walking into 2022 with a #kumkumbhagya cap!!!”

See post here-

Ekta Kapoor’s close friend and politician Smriti Irani dropped hearts emojis on the picture.

She had shared picture with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni on social media to wish a happy new year, with a long post. She wrote, “Happie new year ! Thsi year took a lot I always had n gave me Wat I never did! N like it’s said in matrix …in between fear n desire we let our lives go! Wanting Wat we don’t have n fearing we will@loose Wat we do! So I wanna begin with thanking 2021 for testing my patience so much that it made even impatient me learn patience! Hoping 2022 will b better but not expecting anything!2021 taught us another thing d hope we had when it began came crashing woth d loss n lockdown! So let’s begin 2022 with undesirious patience n wit to handle it without expectations.”

Ekta’s show Kumkum Bhagya is one of her longest and highly popular show on the television screen. The show had reached a major milestone recently, when it crossed 2000 episodes, which is first ever any of her shows has reached this milestone.



