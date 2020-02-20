Ekta Kapoor shares a quirky note as Anita and Urvashi starrer Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli completes 20 years

Indian soap operas have come a long way. The shows that we watch today are much different as the ones that aired 10 years down the line. But, they had their aura and essence. Many still prefer the old shows, and who can tell you that better than your mom. Well, yesterday was a day, when Ekta Kapoor, took down the memory lane to reminiscence memories from a show that she made two decades ago. We're talking about a strange and twisted story of two childhood friends titled, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli. Yes, the unusual story Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli clocked 20 years on 19th February 2020, and creator Ekta Kapoor had a quirky take to celebrate this milestone.

Sharing a video from the past, she wrote, 'This show has so many jokes. I wish I had the English version of it, but I’ll share it one day. I met my best friend and close buddy through this show 20 years ago. The title almost became as famous as the show, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli.' Are you wondering which friends is she talking about? Well, it is none other than lead stars of the show and Urvashi Dholakia.



Apart from these two leading ladies, the show also starred Pankit Thakker, Hiten Tejwani and Dimple Inamdar in pivotal roles. Within moments of Ekta sharing the witty post, almost the entire cast went nostalgic and shared their feelings in the comment section. Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi also couldn't stop gushing over it as she wrote, 'Favorite, Favorite, Favorite.'