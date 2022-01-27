Ekta Kapoor shares a sweet video of son Ravie on his birthday; Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar & more send wishes

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is the mother of Ravie. As her little one turned 3 today, she has shared an adorable video on social media. Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

In the video shared by the actress, she has made a collage of glimpses with her son. She is seen with him at a temple to get blessings, a clip of him playing around and swinging. He is also seen enjoying and running around on the beach and Ekta is seen hugging him in a clip. There is also a small clip of Ravie playing in the lap of grandfather Jeetendra.

Her friends from the industry commented on the post. Anita Hassanandani commented, “Happy happy to Ravioli!” Neelam Kothari commented, “Happy birthday my doll”. Roohanika Dhawan commented, “Happy birthday Lil Ravie”, Gurdip Punjj commented, “Happy birthday to your lovely and congratulations to the proud Mother @ektarkapoor”. Karan Johar commented, “Happy happy birthday to Ravie !!! Such a pudding!!!!” Actress Sonali Bendre also wrote, “Happy birthday mama n baby”. Rakshanda Khan commented, “Happy happy birthday little Ravie”, Pooja Banerjeee commented, “Happyyyyy Birthday cutie pie”. Kangana Ranaut posted, “Happy Birthday champ”, Riddhima Pandit wrote, “Happpy b’dayyy Ravie”.



