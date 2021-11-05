Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Nia Sharma & others send love to birthday boy Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani, a popular actor of the telly world, is celebrating his birthday today. Better known for playing Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta, the actor has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He also has hosted and participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz and V Distraction and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 with his partner Asha Negi. Well, on his birthday many celebrities took to their social handle and send warm wishes to the actor.

Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with him on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “My Fav Boyyy! Happie Bday To U Golden Heart.” Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture with Rithvik on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Rithvik. May there always be spring in your step and a smile on your face.” Actress Nia Sharma, who shares a strong bond with the actor, shared a video on her handle and wrote, “With the Curtain raiser himself.. baap of accents and style.. the atrang @rithvik_d Happy buddaayyyyyyy buddy you make me smile.”

Ravi Dubey also wished the actor and shared picture with him on his Instagram handle. Rithvik has worked in two short films Jo Hum Chahein and Aftermath Mumbai. He also featured in the 2018 Hindi erotic drama XXX (web series), for the video on demand platform ALTBalaji.

Check the wishes here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Cartel. The show received good reviews. It revolves around the challenges and obstacles faced by The Angre Family after an attack changes the fate of their house.

