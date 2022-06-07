Ekta Kapoor spends birthday eve in a black shimmery dress & chills with Ridhi Dogra; VIDEO

Television czarina Ekta Kapoor celebrated her birthday eve with friend and actress Ridhi Dogra. They were snapped exiting a restaurant in Bandra. While Ridhi wore a simple beige dress, Ekta Kapoor dazzled in a shimmery black dress. She was happy in the company of her friend and was in an extremely cheerful mood. Ridhi even teased Ekta by calling her "Hum sabki ma'am hain yeh." (She is everyone's ma'am.) Ekta couldn't stop smiling and wished goodbye to the paparazzi by saying 'Jai Mata Di.'

Ridhi Dogra was the first one to make an exit from the restaurant, and while the media asked her to pose, she preferred to wait for Ekta Kapoor and posed together. The shutterbugs couldn't stop saying "ma'am" and Ridhi joked that Ekta is everyone's "ma'am." They extended birthday greetings by saying, "Happy Birthday, Ekta ma'am." She couldn't stop smiling and thanked them wholeheartedly. Ridhi and Ekta drove back home together. Ridhi was seen in 'The Married Woman' series by Ekta, which was praised by many.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates her 47th birthday on June 7. Wishes from the entertainment industry have been pouring in for this trailblazer. Her best and one of the oldest friends from the industry, Anita Hassanandani shared a picture with the birthday girl and captioned it, "Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever. Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you (sic)".

Birthday wishes for Ekta Kapoor