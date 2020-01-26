Ekta Kapoor steps out with son Ravie for the FIRST time as he turns 1; TV celebs arrive for grand bday party

Scores of industry friends were in attendance for Ravie Kapoor's first birthday as well as the junior ones who arrived with their parents for the celebrations in Mumbai's suburbs.

It has been a year since television queen Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor and we finally got to see what he looks like. To celebrate Ravie's first birthday, the television producer did not hold back and went all out as she organised a grand scale birthday party. Scores of industry friends were in attendance as well as the junior ones who arrived with their parents for the celebrations in Mumbai's suburbs. Ekta looked like one doting mother as she adorably held Ravie in her arms. The toddler looked super cute in a grey suit as he quietly posed with his mum for the paparazzi.

In attendance was Ekta's brother and actor Tushar Kapoor along with his son. Ekta's industry friends turned up in their stylish best. The guest list included Karishma Tanna, Harleen Sethi, Esha Deol with her daughter, Surveen Chawla along with her husband and child, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza along with their sons also posed for the paps.

Ekta welcomed Ravie last year in January via surrogacy. The director-producer named her son after her father Jeetendra whose real name is Ravi.

Take a look at Ravie Kapoor's first birthday photos:

