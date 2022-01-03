Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine

In India, the Coronavirus variant, Omicron cases are increasing day by day. The worst affected regions are New Delhi followed by Maharashtra. In recent times, many Bollywood celebrities tested positive such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Aroa, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and others. And now producer Ekta Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, she is currently under home quarantine. The producer has also asked all her friends and family to get tested as well. She is also following all the protocols required by the authorities. Ekta took to her Instagram handle and informed everyone. The post reads as, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.” As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebrities sent her their well wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Omggg take care and stay strong @ektarkapoor mam.” Many have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta had also tested positive for COVID 19. He was under home quarantine and now his wife Jankee and son have also been tested positive. He informed the same on his social handle.

Take a look at Ekta’s post here:

On the work front, the producer has released the teaser of her popular show Naagin’s sixth season. The other details are kept under wraps. Her next production house film is Goodbye which will star Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The shooting is completed.

