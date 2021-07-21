Ekta Kapoor thanks RM for his reaction to EK Villain’s Humdard song; Says ‘Music knows no boundaries’

Music can connect anyone around the world. There are different forms of music. However, recently, BTS leader RM’s response to an Indian fan has gone viral on social media. A fan from India had dedicated a few lines from and starrer Ek Villain's song Humdard to him. He reacted to it and called it heaven. The response also caught producer Ekta Kapoor’s attention and she thanked him on Twitter.

Ekta tweeted, "Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS." The film was released in 2014. Humdard is sung by Arijit Singh. The Indian fan had written, “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin.”

And RM said, “Heaven is right here (sic),” and added a purple heart emoji. The South Korean rapper enjoys a huge fan following across the globe.

Check the tweet here:

Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS https://t.co/YuHNkirIfi — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 20, 2021

The sequel of the film Ek Villain, i.e. Ek Villain Returns will be released next year. Kim Nam-joon, better known by his stage name RM, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. In 2015, he released his first solo mixtape.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor wishes to run faster from THIS as she shares pictures with her friends gang