Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor and their kids celebrate Jeetendra's 'quiet but special' 78th birthday; Watch

Jeetendra was surrounded by his loved ones on 7 April, Tuesday, as they all came together to celebrate the legendary actor's 78th birthday. Despite the lockdown, Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor, their respective kids and Jeetendra's wife Shobha Kapoor made the evening super special for the actor as they all came together and celebrated by cutting a cake. She also gave a sneak peek into the celebrations.

In a video, Ekta can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' for her father as Jeetendra adorably feeds Tushar Kapoor's son some cake. She captioned the video, "Happy bday papa. A quite bday but special one!" The video was loved by many of Ekta's friends who wished Jeetendra in the comments section.

While Neena Gupta wrote, "Great guy ur dad." Actresses Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia wished Jeetendra with loads of heart emojis and 'Happy Birthday' in the comments section. Just a few hours before the celebration, Ekta had shared a lovely montage of photos with her dad Jeetendra. Calling Jeetendra as her role model, she wrote, “Happie bday papa! May u stay happy n have a long joyous life.”

Check out Ekta and Tushar Kapoor's posts for their dad Jeetendra below:

Tusshar also followed Ekta’s footsteps and shared another beautiful video of his father on his special day. He even expressed his gratitude towards his fans for sending their wishes for Jeetendra. Looks like the Kapoor's made sure to not let the lockdown hamper their celebrations.

