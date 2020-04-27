Ekta Kapoor twins in white with son Ravie as she sends Ramadan wishes; Celebs shower love on mother son duo

Ekta Kapoor, who is spending her lockdown with son Ravie, has sent Ramadan wishes with an unmissable selfie with her little munchkin

As the COVID 19 outbreak has created an intense situation across the country, the holy month of Ramadan has come with a new wave of positivity. The holy month has given a ray of hope to the people and everyone is hoping that the festival of Eid will bring an end to this pandemic. Interestingly, several celebrities have been sending their wishes for Ramadan on social media. Joining them, television czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a beautiful post for Ramadan and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

She shared an adorable picture of herself with son Ravie to send the wishes for the holy month. In the picture, the mother and son duo were seen twinning in white and looked adorable together. While Ekta was seen wearing a white top, her little munchkin looked irresistibly cute in his white kurta and had his hair tied in a pony as they posed happily for the camera. In the caption, the lady wrote, “Ramadan Kareem! May each roza bring duaaas to all of us!! Hoping to join u alll as always on the 27th roza! alhamdulillah!”

Interestingly, the mother and son’s cute selfie has been receiving immense love from fans and friends. While the post has received over 26 thousand likes within two hours. Several celebs like Sussanne Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamna Sharif, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harleen Sethi, Karisma Kapoor etc have also commented with hearts emoticons on Ekta’s post.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s picture with son Ravie:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×