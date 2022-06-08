Ekta Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak Temple on 47th birthday, treats paparazzi with sweets; PHOTOS

Ekta Kapoor: The name needs no introduction at all. The producer ringed in her 47th birthday today, on the 7th of June. Like every year, this year too she observed the ritual of visiting a temple on her birthday. Keeping up with this tradition, tonight too Ekta Kapoor was photographed as she arrived at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple on the occasion of her birthday. Have you seen the pictures yet?

Some time back, Ekta Kapoor was spotted outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple in the city of Mumbai. She was seen dressed in a white kurta with a blue design around the neck. Her hair was kept open and she had subtle makeup on her face. Ekta was seen cutting a three-tier yellow birthday cake as the photographers photographed her from a distance. She also posed with a bouquet of beautiful flowers. The producer made sure to treat the paparazzi with sweets on her birthday.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s photos:

Earlier today, many celebs, including Ekta’s brother Tusshar Kapoor wished her on her birthday. The Golmaal actor shared a few unseen photos with Ekta, as he reminisced about their childhood together. Sharing the adorable photos, he wrote in the caption, “At the cost of sounding filmi… फूलों का तारों का सबका कहना है, एक हज़ारों में मेरी बहना है! सारी उमर हमें संग रहना है… हैपी बर्थ्डे to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta has backed quite a few upcoming projects including Ek Villain Returns, Love, Sex, Aur Dhoka 2, and a yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Ekta Kapoor on reports of auditioning 55 actresses for Naagin 6, pandemic plot & Tejasswi Prakash