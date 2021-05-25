Ekta Kapoor wishes her ‘Karmic soul cousin’ Karan Johar Happy Birthday; Calls him ‘Fantastic human'

Bollywood favourite director Karan Johar is celebrating his birthday today. Ekta Kapoor has wished him and shared a series of unseen pictures on her Instagram.

Bollywood ace director is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Many celebrities took to their social handle and are extending their wishes to the director. He is known for making iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He has turned 49 today. Ekta Kapoor has also wished him and shared some unseen pictures on her Instagram. She has also penned a sweet note for him.

Sharing the picture on her official handle, she wrote, “U r my karmic soul cousin ! N whenever we meet it’s like we have started off from there itself ! Love uuu happy birthday to a profilic maker a super dad n a fantastic human.” In the series of pictures, we can also see designer Manish Malhotra. The pictures are from different occasions. They are often spotted together in the city. Fans also wished the director on the post.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and others also shared pictures with him on their social media handles.

It is reported that the director will be ringing his birthday with a huge celebration at Alibaug. The party will be star-studded affair. The guests' list includes who's who of Bollywood from , , Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, , to Vicky Kaushal, , , Natasha, Abhishek Bachchan, , Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to celebrate 49th birthday in a star studded affair in Alibaug; Details inside

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×