Ekta Kapoor wishes to run faster from THIS as she shares pictures with her friends gang

Ekta Kapoor shares pictures of her friends as they enjoy together after a long time. Check it out.

The popular television and film producer, Ekta Kapoor is known for producing more than 130 successful shows over the years. Some of her highly popular shows are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya and several others. The producer has a long list of friends in the television industry and often shares pictures with them.

The TV Czarina shared a picture with her friends who have been with her for a long time. As most of them crossed the threshold of 40’s, Ekta Kapoor suggests to run faster when age is catching up. She wrote in the caption, “When age is catching up..u have to run faster”. In the post, she is joined by , Ridhi Dogra, , Sussanne Khan, Akshay Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Krystle D’souza, Gautam Hegde and many others.

See the post here:

Ekta Kapoor is delighted to produce season two of the highly successful and popular show Pavitra Rishta. The original show was a massive hit and offered a groundbreaking platform to the stars Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput. The leads of the upcoming season of the show are Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The show will be aired on an OTT platform and the shooting for the show has already started.

Credits :Ekta Kapoor instagram

