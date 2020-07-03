  1. Home
  2. tv

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu clocks 20 years; Recalls people watching it during Gujarat earthquake

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team as the show completed 20 years today. The TV Czarina also revealed how KSBKBT changed her life. Take a look.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 03:47 pm
Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu clocks 20 years; Recalls people watching it during Gujarat earthquakeEkta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu clocks 20 years; Recalls people watching it during Gujarat earthquake
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was an iconic show, and there's no denying this fact. The show kept millions of viewers glued to their screens and had made a special connection with them. Today, one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television has crossed a milestone as it completes 20 years. Yes, KSBKBT has clocked two decades on TV today, and it is surely a time for celebration. Though it has been so many years to the show, it is still so fresh in the mind of daily soap viewers. Tulsi and Mihir have made a unique place in people's hearts and it is long to stay. 

The popular show premiered on  July 3, 2000, and ran for successfully ran eight long years, before it bid goodbye to its loyal viewers. The show was led by none other than TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. And we all know that it is very close to Ekta's heart as it played a prominent role in shaping her career in the Telly world. On this special occasion, Ekta took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude and thank the entire team on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for putting in their best efforts to make it a cult show. 

She shared a throwback clip from the show, where Tulsi is introducing the viewers to the 'Virani family.' Along with the video, she penned down a heartwarming note reminiscing how the show changed her life and also impacted the audience. Thanking the entire cast and crew of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she recalled how people of Gujarat watched the show even when there was an earthquake. 

Take a look at Ekta's heartwarming note on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completing 20 years here: 

Meanwhile, on Ekta's birthday last month (June 7, 2020), the entire team of Kyunki reunited virtually to give a special surprise to the 'boss lady.'  What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement