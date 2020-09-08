Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai home vandalised, producer issues apology after show 'Virgin Bhasskar 2' hurts sentiments

Following this, security outside Ekta Kapoor residence was beefed up. Take a look at the pictures below.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to issue an apology after her ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’ hurt sentiments of a section of people. However, despite the apology, Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai residence was vandalised on Tuesday. While there was no extensive damage to the property, the lights near the main gate were damaged and glass shattered. Following this, security outside the producer's residence was beefed up. According to ETimes, an angry mob of 40 to 50 people apparently protested outside her bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.

Ekta Kapoor's apology read, "It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in an ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’, where a hostel named ‘Ahilyabai’, has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned."

She added, "Yet, the said scene has been promptly removed by the creative directors of the show. A name has been used which in no way insinuates disrespect to any specific individual, let alone an iconic leader." Ekta concluded by saying, "To put it on record, neither am I involved in this series nor do I creatively oversee the show. However, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of our Maratha leaders."

