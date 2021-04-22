Ekta Kaul pens a sweet note to Hema Malini as son Ved takes his first baby steps while watching Sholay

TV actress Ekta Kaul has shared an adorable video of her son Ved watching the iconic film Sholay & his cuteness has sent the internet into meltdown. Take a look.

Popular TV actress Ekta Kaul, who welcomed her baby boy Ved on June 4 last year, is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. The Mere Angne Mein actress often lights up the internet with cute pictures featuring her baby boy. Right from dropping her little munchkin’s adorable videos to giving a glimpse of her playtime, Ekta surely loves to capture her son. Recently, the actress shared an adorable video of Ved watching the iconic film Sholay. In the video, the little toddler can also be seen walking after seeing Hema Malini.

Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share the cute video alongside a heartfelt note tagging Hema, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra. Alongside it, she wrote, “Dear @dreamgirlhemamalini Mam I never knew Ved will take his first 3 steps trying to save you from Gabbar! Ved started shouting when he saw you crying for help in the film and that's what I wanted to record but I got surprised to see he dint only shout but started walking towards the screen to save you. @amitabhbachchan sir and @aapkadharam sir In case you need another member in your team next time, just know he’s ready.. Sharing his first steps with all of you. #ved.”

Her fans and friends from the industry have showered love on the little munchkin. Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh Shah commented, “Sooooo cute. Congratulations on his milestone.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ekta Kaul is known for her stint in shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She was last seen in Mere Angne Mein (2017), before going on a sabbatical.

