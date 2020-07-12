Ekta Kaul shares a cute PHOTO of son Ved sleeping in her arms: Being a mother is not easy, but the best job

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are having the best time of their life, as they recently embraced parenthood. Now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to express her feeling of being a mother. Take a look.

Being a parent is one of the best feelings in the world, and cute couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are enjoying this feeling. Just last month, on June 4 (2020), Sumeet and Ekta welcomed their first child. The duo became proud parents of a baby boy and revealed this 'good news' to the fans through their social media handle. The couple has named their little bundle of happiness 'Ved,' and ever since his arrival, the new parents have been on could nine.

They have been sharing glimpses of their new parenthood journey with their fans on Instagram. The duo has been revealing how life has now changed for them, but only for the good. From sharing the first picture of baby boy Ved to showing how they pamper him, Sumeet and Ekta have been embracing their parenting time to the fullest. Just a few hours ago, Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share yet another beautiful moment with her little munchkin Ved and it is pure love. The Mere Angne Mein actress shared an adorable picture of putting baby Ved to sleep, while she is wide awake to take care of him.

In the photo, Ved is seen relaxing and sleeping in mumma Ekta's arms, as she sits on a sofa. The image speaks volumes of the mother-son bond. Wrapped in a white dress with eyes closed, Ved looks cute as a button as he enjoys sleeping in Ekta's arms. The actress also took the moment to express her feelings about being a mother. She revealed that being a mom is difficult, but it is the best job in the world one can have. She said there's no better feeling than embracing motherhood.

Take a look at Ekta's post with baby Ved here:

As soon as Ekta shared this adorable picture, fans started pouring in love and blessings on them. Kundali Bhagya fame Sikha Singh, Saath Nibhana Saaithya fame Lovely Sasan and Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma also showered Ekta and the baby with love by commenting on the post.

