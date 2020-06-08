Ekta Kaul shares the first PHOTO of son Ved sleeping next to his father; Calls latter Sumeet Vyas ‘No. 1 Dad’

Ekta Kaul, who recently welcomed her son Ved, shared his first picture on social media and it is adorable.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas are over the moon as they have recently started their new phase of parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child early this month and named their son Ved. The new father had shared the big news on social media and announced that the name of their son in an adorable way. While Ekta and Sumeet are making the most of their journey, fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their little munchkin.

And finally, the wish has been granted as the Mere Angne Mein actress has shared the first picture of her son and it is making us go aww. In the picture, the new born Ved was seen sleeping peacefully swaddled in a blanket and resting in his special bed next to his father Sumeet who was wearing a white kurta and denims. While Ekta was all hearts for this adorable picture she called her husband as “No. 1 Dad.” Overwhelmed with this gesture, The Permanent Roommates star re-shared the post and called Ekta as “No. 1 Mommy”.

Take a look at Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas’ son’s first pic:

To recall, Sumeet had announced Ekta’s pregnancy in April this year wherein Sumeet was seen kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump. He also announced Ved’s arrival with a tweet, saying “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... Smothering the child every few minutes.” In fact, he had also decorated his house on his own to welcome the little prince.

