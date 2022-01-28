Emir Shah joins popular TV show Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar

Actor Emir Shah is all set to join Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar. He will play the role of Vaibhav Dev, the younger brother of Prachand Dev Ji (played by Govind Khatri), who causes turmoil in Bhimrao (Atharva) life. Emir Shah’s entry as Vaibhav Dev will add a new drama and twists to the plot. Well, the actor is very excited to be part of the show and he calls it honour. The show is inspired by the life of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Talking about his character Vaibhav Dev, Emir Shah shares, “Vaibhav Dev is the youngest brother of Prachand Dev Ji amongst the four brothers. He is a 23-year-old rich and good-looking boy who has returned from London to enjoy his vacation. Unlike Prachand Dev, Vaibhav Dev has a calm and sober personality. While he is content with his caste, he does not believe in demeaning people from other or lower caste unless provoked. He feels for other people and connects with everyone on an emotional level. His entry in the show will bring in a new twist to the tale and into Bhimrao‘s life.”

Sharing his excitement on joining the show Emir Shah says, “Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar is one of the most inspiring shows with a compelling storyline and strong characterisation. When I was approached for this role, I was ecstatic. The show continues to receive so much appreciation and great response from the audience. It is an honour to be a part of a show. I am looking forward to giving my best, and I hope the viewers will like and accept this new character in the show.”

