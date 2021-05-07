Erica Fernandes: 5 pics with Parth Samthaan that makes us want them to come together again

On Erica Fernandes’s special birthday, we bring to you 5 stunning pictures of her and Parth Samthaan, which prove that they make a perfect couple.

Gorgeous actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. The actress started her acting career with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and after the show, she became immensely famous for playing the role of Prerna Bajaj in the reboot of the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay along with the actor Parth Samthaan, who played the role of Anurag Basu. Her romantic chemistry with the actor was immensely loved by the audience. The couple is highly compatible with one another and people wish to see them together again. On Erica's birthday, we present to you 5 stunning pictures of the couple.

The black and pink couple with a picturesque background- Erica and Parth Samthaan looked stunning as they dressed up and looked charming in a scenic background. She wrote in the caption, “Ek ladka ek ladki”

The couple that encourages and cares for each other- They looked stunning in the traditional attires as Erika wished Parth on his birthday, “Happy birthday to this handsome yet crazy man. When it comes to being a great friend and a great guy nothing compares. Cheers to you today Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success in life Partho. Always keep that kid in u alive”



The fun BTS pictures- The duo shared a strong romantic bond on-screen but they also share an excellent friendship off-screen. It is visible in the picture as they pose as two pouty kids. She wrote in the caption- “BTS - Bichare bacche salakho ke peeche”



Wandering in the snow- the couple looked stunning as they shared a no-filter selfie as they were enjoying themselves in the gorgeous valley and snow-capped mountains. They shared the moment as memorable ones. Erica wrote in the captions, “#throwback to this last week's memorable experience”



Celebrating festivals together- Parth Samthaan had shared an adorable picture with Erica as they looked stunning together in traditional attires.

